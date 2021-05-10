Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 5.3% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.99 and a 200-day moving average of $170.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

