Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,374.97 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.91 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,224.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,944.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

