Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 117 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.1% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE EMR opened at $95.05 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

