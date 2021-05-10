Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Eric Fink Buys 500 Shares

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Eric Fink purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $18,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,911.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GBT traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,808. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

