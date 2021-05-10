Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading 7% Higher

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.94. 1,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 495,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $554.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

