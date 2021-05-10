Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 58,124 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,532,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,386,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,724,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $20,087,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $18,340,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 116,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,537 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG opened at $66.05 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

