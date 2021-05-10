Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 109,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 169,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,390,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $135.48 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.61.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.