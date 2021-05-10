Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.15 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

