Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,331,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $105.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

