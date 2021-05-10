Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $77.50.

