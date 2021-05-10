Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $129.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.88. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

