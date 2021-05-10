Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BLK stock opened at $873.83 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $877.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $788.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

