Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,816,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders have sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $116.25 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

