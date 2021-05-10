Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Golden Entertainment traded as high as $43.46 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 4101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

