Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$87.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRT.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$87.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$81.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$62.12 and a 12-month high of C$81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

