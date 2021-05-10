Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.45

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 62060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

