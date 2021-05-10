Great Ajax Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

AJX stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. Great Ajax has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 65.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

