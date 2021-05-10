Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Coverage Initiated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Great Bear Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Great Bear Resources in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Great Bear Resources stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Great Bear Resources has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

