Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Great-West Lifeco traded as high as C$36.55 and last traded at C$36.49, with a volume of 61566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.26.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.95.

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings acquired 366,746 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,059.69. Insiders purchased a total of 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420 over the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

