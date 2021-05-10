Greenleaf Trust Acquires 3,543 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock valued at $139,770,441. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

