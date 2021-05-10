Greenleaf Trust Buys 675 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,653 shares of company stock worth $84,076,265 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $210.52 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.65 and its 200 day moving average is $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

