Greenleaf Trust Buys 949 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $238,792,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after buying an additional 1,596,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of CBRE opened at $86.90 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $87.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

