Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 26,527 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,158,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,570,000 after buying an additional 1,543,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,191,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,146,000 after buying an additional 947,309 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

