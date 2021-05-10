Greenleaf Trust Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $140.75.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.