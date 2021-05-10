Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in MSCI were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

Shares of MSCI opened at $482.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.65. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.09 and a 1-year high of $495.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

