Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,076 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,081,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after purchasing an additional 827,514 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,480,000 after buying an additional 68,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after buying an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 969,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

