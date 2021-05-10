Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $86,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

