Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,589 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 1.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352,565 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $129.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

