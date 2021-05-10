Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

