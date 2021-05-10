Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NHI opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

