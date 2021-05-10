Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,305 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

