Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

AGO opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.