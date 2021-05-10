Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.96 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

HALO stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,013 shares of company stock worth $6,949,126. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

