Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,515 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Garmin by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Garmin by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 258,145 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Insiders have sold 17,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,902 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.00. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $143.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

