Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,200 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

