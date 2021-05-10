Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 500 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $1,427,399. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.27.

LH opened at $278.14 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.19 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

