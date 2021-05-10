Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS opened at $119.28 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 6,755 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $789,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,889 shares of company stock valued at $9,979,185 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

