Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 65,875.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Carvana by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total transaction of $17,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $288,006.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,992 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.39, for a total transaction of $6,823,084.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 986,537 shares of company stock valued at $275,913,920 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVNA stock opened at $247.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.17 and a 200-day moving average of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

