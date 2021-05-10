Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.44.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $412.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.15. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

