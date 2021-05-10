Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 458 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $322.74 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.24.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

