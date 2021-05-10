Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $79.33 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

