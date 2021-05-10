Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

WDC stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

