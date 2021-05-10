Handshake Reaches Market Capitalization of $212.33 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $212.33 million and $854,257.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,520.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.73 or 0.07022112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.12 or 0.02438947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.26 or 0.00643470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.00191448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.41 or 0.00769814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.95 or 0.00617690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00504304 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 381,927,588 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars.

