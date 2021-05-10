Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €165.11 ($194.25).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €152.75 ($179.71) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €155.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €141.66. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

