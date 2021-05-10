Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.23 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,185.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $198,691.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,399.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979 in the last ninety days. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

