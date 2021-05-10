Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.77. 360,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,253,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.24. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

