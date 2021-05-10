Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $877,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.31. 104,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,723,223. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $397.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

