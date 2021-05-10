Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 893 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NCR by 3,242.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NCR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the first quarter worth $2,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,191. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

