Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

HRGLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HRGLY stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.