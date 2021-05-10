Harrow Health (HROW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, analysts expect Harrow Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

HROW opened at $8.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.29 million, a PE ratio of -102.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.